Paoli Peaks already making snow to open for the season

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Paoli Peaks is ready to open for the season.

The southern Indiana attraction is taking advantage of the season's first blast of winter. It's making snow and plans to open Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 at 1 p.m.

In a release, the resort's general manager, Rick Mullen, said the colder weather with night temperatures in the teens gives them an opportunity to make some great quality snow.

"Our snowmakers have done a great job and our team has been busy preparing the slopes and facilities for our guests to come enjoy," he said.

Arctic Blast Tube Park will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. The park is adjusting hours for opening weekend.

Ski & Snowboard hours are Friday 1 p.m. Saturday Noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arctic Blast Snow Tubing will be open Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. , Saturday and Sunday Noon to 8 p.m.

For more information on hours and events, go to www.paolipeaks.com.

