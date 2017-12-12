Paoli Peaks already making snow to open for the season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli Peaks already making snow to open for the season

Posted: Updated:

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Paoli Peaks is ready to open for the season. 

The southern Indiana attraction is taking advantage of the season's first blast of winter.  It's making snow and plans to open Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 at 1 p.m. 

In a release, the resort's general manager, Rick Mullen, said the colder weather with night temperatures in the teens gives them an opportunity to make some great quality snow.

"Our snowmakers have done a great job and our team has been busy preparing the slopes and facilities for our guests to come enjoy," he said. 

Arctic Blast Tube Park will open at 5 p.m. on Friday. The park is adjusting hours for opening weekend.  

Ski & Snowboard hours are Friday 1 p.m.  Saturday Noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

Arctic Blast Snow Tubing will be open Friday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. , Saturday and Sunday Noon to 8 p.m.

For more information on hours and events, go to www.paolipeaks.com

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.