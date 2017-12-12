VIDEO: Minion Christmas display in New Albany gaining global fame

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Minion mania in New Albany gets millions of views online.

About 70 of the yellow characters made famous in the movie "Despicable Me" fill the yard of a home on Indiana Avenue.

Every night, crowds of people show up to see the holiday display, and now millions have seen it around the world.

The Old Town Store in Corydon posted a video of the display on Facebook about a week ago. Since then, the video's been viewed nearly 7 million times and shared by more than 85,000 people.

Michael Pourteau is the man behind the decorations, and he said he loves seeing the joy it brings others.

"I've got cameras inside the house and we've seen kids just amazed. get out of the car and run up and down the sidewalk. it's all worth it just to see that," he said.

The minions stay inflated until about 11 p.m. each night.



