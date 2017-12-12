5 men arrested after feds raid Shepherdsville auto shop - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5 men arrested after feds raid Shepherdsville auto shop

Posted: Updated:
Kenneth Ricks (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Kenneth Ricks (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
Mohammad Mohammad (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Mohammad Mohammad (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
Elvin Mustic (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Elvin Mustic (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)
Todd Burnett Decker, Jr. (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Todd Burnett Decker, Jr. (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were arrested Monday evening after federal officials raided an auto shop in Shepherdsville.

That raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

According to arrest reports, the investigation began at 1 p.m. on Monday, at an auto shop in the 2000 block of Highway 44 West, near Bullitt Lick Creek, in Shepherdsville.

Authorities say they found a large glass jar containing approximately one pound of marijuana.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says five suspects -- 60-year-old Glen Fleming, 26-year-old Todd Decker Jr., 23-year-old Elvin Mustic, 22-year-old Mohammad Mohammad and 31-year-old Kenneth Ricks -- all denied ownership of the marijuana.

All five of them were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Fleming is a member of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board. The merit board has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Bullitt County Fiscal Court.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.