5 men arrested after feds raid Shepherdsville auto shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were arrested Monday evening after federal officials raided an auto shop in Shepherdsville.

That raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office.

According to arrest reports, the investigation began at 1 p.m. on Monday, at an auto shop in the 2000 block of Highway 44 West, near Bullitt Lick Creek, in Shepherdsville.

Authorities say they found a large glass jar containing approximately one pound of marijuana.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says five suspects -- 60-year-old Glen Fleming, 26-year-old Todd Decker Jr., 23-year-old Elvin Mustic, 22-year-old Mohammad Mohammad and 31-year-old Kenneth Ricks -- all denied ownership of the marijuana.

All five of them were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Fleming is a member of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board. The merit board has a meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in Bullitt County Fiscal Court.

