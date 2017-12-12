Female LMPD officer claims police, city ignored sexual harassment

A 48-inch water main broke early Tuesday, sending millions of gallons of water pouring into the streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood near downtown Louisville.

Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.

Days after a family of three dies in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.

Reports show history of code violations at southwest Louisville building where 3 people died in fire

Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.

"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.

Campbellsburg woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband in back of the head as he slept

A suspect is in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville.

Suspect in custody after ISP trooper shot during traffic stop in Jeffersonville

Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.

The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., (WDRB) – A Louisville Metro Police lieutenant has filed a lawsuit against the department and Metro Government, claiming she was sexually harassed by another officer and the department tried to cover it up.

The officer, who is not being named by WDRB News because she is an alleged victim of sexual harassment, filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court on Tuesday through attorneys Thomas Clay and Pete Lay.

The lawsuit accuses Lt. Robert Shadle of texting the female officer a photo of man “holding his erect penis and testicles” on Feb. 11, 2016 and writing, “Thinking about you.”

The female officer responded, according to the suit, “hey jackass you are texting the wrong f_____ person stupid.” The two officers had a “strictly professional relationship,” according to the suit.

The plaintiff claims she told Major Kelly Jones about the text, but he responded that it was likely sent by accident.

“Don’t take this wrong,” Jones allegedly told the officer, “but there are plenty of fish out there and I just don’t think this was meant for you.”

Another lieutenant in that meeting told Jones he was “bound” to take the matter to police officials for a formal investigation but Jones responded he was not “bound by anything,” according to the lawsuit. Instead, Jones said he would reprimand Shadle.

Metro government and police officials do not comment on pending litigation. Shadle had not been criminally charged and could not immediately be reached for comment.

The lawsuit accuses Chief Steve Conrad of allowing the incident to be dealt with without an investigation, as long as the alleged victim would agree not to file a formal complaint.

At the same time, Shadle texted the alleged victim asking to talk with her, according to the lawsuit. She did not reply.

Instead, the victim talked with police investigators. After this, according to the lawsuit, Conrad apologized for the way the incident was handled.

On April 11, 2016, after an internal investigation, Shadle was suspended 20 days for “inappropriate” and “obscene” texts, according to records in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Shadle continues to approach and talk to the woman, despite orders to stay away from her.

The suit is seeking unspecified monetary damages and a jury trial.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.