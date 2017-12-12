Boil water advisory in place for several Louisville neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory in place for several Louisville neighborhoods following water main break

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boil water advisory is in place in Shelby Park and several Louisville neighborhoods following a massive water main break. 

About 4,000 Louisville Water customers are being told to boil water as a precaution.  

The advisory went into place on Tuesday afternoon because of the decrease in water pressure from the 48-inch water main break at Oak and Clay Streets on Tuesday morning. 

The Louisville Water Company says there is no indication that water quality was impacted. But it is collecting samples for testing and will notify customers, when the boil water advisory is lifted. 

Customers are being advised to bring all water used for drinking, food prep and cooking to a boil for three minutes before consuming.  Customers should not used chilled water lines or ice from automatic ice machines in refrigerators. 

Related stories: 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.