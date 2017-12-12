Boil water advisory lifted for Shelby Park and surrounding area - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Boil water advisory lifted for Shelby Park and surrounding area following water main break

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Water Company lifted a boil water advisory for Shelby Park following a massive water main break.

About 4,000 water customers had been told to boil water as a precaution. But the Water Company now says quality tests show the water is safe to drink. 

The advisory went into place on Tuesday afternoon because of the decrease in water pressure from the 48-inch water main break at Oak and Clay Streets. 

The Louisville Water Company says if your refrigerator has an automatic ice machine, allow the receptacle to fill twice and discard the ice.  If you have a chilled water line on your refrigerator door, allow it to run for approximately one minute before using the water. 

