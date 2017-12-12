Louisville woman injured by metal pole at Garth Brooks concert i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman injured by metal pole at Garth Brooks concert in Nashville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman had a very unexpected experience when she traveled to Nashville to attend a concert by country music superstar Garth Brooks.

According to Billboard, Jean Ann Crenshaw was injured by a metal pole during the Dec. 9 concert. Billboard said she suffered a fractured nose and cuts on her face after the pole fell and hit her. One of the wounds nearly pierced her eye, Billboard said.

The pole was being used to release balloons during the concert. Billboard said the accident happened when a crew member apparently dropped the pole from the roof of the Bridgestone Arena, and it fell into floor seats while Brooks' wife, singer Trisha Yearwood, was onstage.

Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.

According to Billboard, Crenshaw has retained an attorney.

