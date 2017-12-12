Wayside Christian Mission needs sponsors for Louisville homeless - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Wayside Christian Mission needs sponsors for Louisville homeless families this Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wayside Christian Mission is asking for help putting toys under the tree for homeless families across Louisville on Christmas morning.

The shelter is able to provide food and a warm bed, but they need sponsors to help provide Christmas for families.

"Being in a homeless shelter on the holiday is a pretty low point for their life," said Nina Moseley, Chief Operation Officer of Wayside Christian Mission. "We try to make the holidays a little bit normalizing for the families that are here."

Moseley said Wayside needs sponsors.

"What we ask the sponsor to do is shop for that family," she said. "We have families of all different sizes from just one child. Up to right now, we've got one with six children."

Each family submits a wish list, which is given to sponsors. So far, several have committed, but more are needed.

"Right now, we still have eight families in the shelters that need sponsors," Moseley said.

To see testimonials from three homeless families in Louisville, watch the video above. If you would like to be a sponsor, you can call Wayside at 502-584-3711.

