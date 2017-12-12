6 people shot in 2 'possibly-connected' shootings across Louisvi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

6 people shot in 2 'possibly-connected' shootings across Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people were shot Tuesday across Louisville.

MetroSafe said there are twoscenes: 17th and Gallagher Streets right outside Wheatley Elementary in the California neighborhood and 1010 South 32nd Street in the Parkland neighborhood. 

Two people were shot at 32nd Street around 4:43 p.m. and four people were shot around 5:50 p.m. at 17th and Gallagher Streets. One of the four victims from 17th and Gallagher Streets was found at 2219 West Kentucky Street.

MetroSafe initially said that officers found the suspect's vehicle, a black Honda Pilot, at 509 Roselane Court in the Smoketown neighborhood and arrested two people. LMPD later said that no arrests have been made.

All six victims have non-life-threatening injuries, LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. 

