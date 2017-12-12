Networking conference for minority business owners held in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four hundred minority business leaders are trying to make deals to create jobs.

The Tri-State Minority Supplier Development Council hosted its conference Tuesday at the Galt House in Louisville.

University of Kentucky alumni Derek Anderson served as the event's guest speaker.

The thriving entrepreneur went from homeless and hungry in Louisville at age 11 to winning an NBA championship with the Miami Heat. "People don't realize if you do more together, you get more done. So I think anytime you can help build a community, especially with opportunities and jobs and helping people be better that's what we need to do," Anderson said.

"Bring more business into a minority firm, it causes expansions. Expansion creates the need for more employment. Employment increases the purchasing power and it strengthens our community as a whole," said Cheri Henderson, president and CEO of the council.

The Tri-State Minority Supplier Development Council connects minority-owned companies in Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee.

