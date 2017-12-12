Suspect in custody after ISP trooper shot during traffic stop in Jeffersonville

Indiana State Trooper Morgenn Evans was shot during a traffic stop in Jeffersonville, Indiana on Dec. 13, 2017.

A traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville turned violent when a suspect shot an Indiana State Trooper.

Oscar Kays is accused of shooting an Indiana State Trooper in Jeffersonville. (source: Indiana State Police)

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A suspect is in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville.

ISP officials say a Sellersburg District Trooper was grazed in the head with a bullet and transported to University Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Police say Trooper Morgenn Evans pulled over a gray Chevrolet Silverado driven by 79-year-old Oscar Kays at the intersection of Park and Jefferson Streets in Jeffersonville just after 7 p.m.

During the stop, police say Kays "became combative," then pulled a gun and shot at Evans. Evans was hit but was able to return fire and chase Kays as he drove from the scene.

Charles Whittaker, who lives nearby, says he heard eight gunshots. "I heard -- I assume maybe it was the officer -- say 'I said turn around! Turn around!' And about that time all the shooting started."

Police say Kays managed to get away from Evans, but was later arrested at his home on Huston Drive by Jeffersonville Police and the Clark County Sheriff's Department.

Evans was taken to University Hospital in Louisville with non-life threatening injuries. Kays was also taken to University Hospital, but the extent of his injuries weren't clear.

Police were unable to say if Kays was wounded by gunshots or debris, but he was released from the hospital and booked into the Clark County Jail Tuesday night.

Kays is charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

Evans has been an Indiana State Trooper since October of 2016.

Police are expected to release more information at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.