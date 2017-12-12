CRAWFORD | Christmas sweater night? No sweat for No. 3 Louisville women in another rout

University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
The No. 3 ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team turned the program's annual Christmas Sweater Night into a party by beating Tennessee State 95-56 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.
Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.
The University of Louisville women's basketball team is developing legitimate depth as it vies to become a nationally elite team this season.
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.
