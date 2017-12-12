Reports show history of code violations at southwest Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Reports show history of code violations at southwest Louisville building where 3 people died in fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Days after a family of three died in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.

According to a Metro Codes & Regulations report, a code inspector's most recent visit was less than 12 hours before the fire.

"It ain't the same over here any more," said Daniel Hayes, who lives on Shanks Lane near where a mother and her two children were killed in an apartment fire on last week.

Frantic, Hayes said he filled a storage tub with water to help douse the flames.

"I'd run up and throw it on the door," he said. I did that for a good three to four minutes. I kept screaming for a fire extinguisher."

Investigators said 26-year-old Danesha Peden set the fire. She's charged with arson and murder.

"Don't get me wrong, the girl who started the fire is at fault," said neighbor Daquan Bell. "But if everything was up to date and up to code, people could have gotten out properly."

According to Metro Codes & Regulations reports, on the day of the fire, one of the units in the building had a broken window and trash outside. Last month, another unit's smoke detectors were not working. In September, a third unit needed new smoke detectors and a working window.

Right now, it does not appear any code violations, involving doors or windows, affected tenants' ability to escape the flames, according to Metro Arson investigators.

"I know some people have money ... but people with little money deserve respect and deserve the best of the best, too," Bell said.

Metro Arson said he investigation could take months to complete. The property owner was unable to be reached for comment.

