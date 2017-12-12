A 48-inch water main broke early Tuesday, sending millions of gallons of water pouring into the streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood near downtown Louisville.

Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.

Days after a family of three dies in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.

Reports show history of code violations at southwest Louisville building where 3 people died in fire

Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.

"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.

Campbellsburg woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband in back of the head as he slept

A suspect is in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville.

Suspect in custody after ISP trooper shot during traffic stop in Jeffersonville

Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.

The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Days after a family of three died in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.

According to a Metro Codes & Regulations report, a code inspector's most recent visit was less than 12 hours before the fire.

"It ain't the same over here any more," said Daniel Hayes, who lives on Shanks Lane near where a mother and her two children were killed in an apartment fire on last week.

Frantic, Hayes said he filled a storage tub with water to help douse the flames.

"I'd run up and throw it on the door," he said. I did that for a good three to four minutes. I kept screaming for a fire extinguisher."

Investigators said 26-year-old Danesha Peden set the fire. She's charged with arson and murder.

"Don't get me wrong, the girl who started the fire is at fault," said neighbor Daquan Bell. "But if everything was up to date and up to code, people could have gotten out properly."

According to Metro Codes & Regulations reports, on the day of the fire, one of the units in the building had a broken window and trash outside. Last month, another unit's smoke detectors were not working. In September, a third unit needed new smoke detectors and a working window.

Right now, it does not appear any code violations, involving doors or windows, affected tenants' ability to escape the flames, according to Metro Arson investigators.

"I know some people have money ... but people with little money deserve respect and deserve the best of the best, too," Bell said.

Metro Arson said he investigation could take months to complete. The property owner was unable to be reached for comment.

