CRAWFORD | Outlining arguments Louisville will make in today's NCAA appeals hearing

University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
The No. 3 ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team turned the program's annual Christmas Sweater Night into a party by beating Tennessee State 95-56 at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
The No. 3 ranked University of Louisville women's basketball team turned the program's annual Christmas Sweater Night into a party by beating Tennessee State 95-56 at the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.More >>
Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.More >>
Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.More >>
Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.More >>
The University of Louisville women's basketball team is developing legitimate depth as it vies to become a nationally elite team this season.More >>
The University of Louisville women's basketball team is developing legitimate depth as it vies to become a nationally elite team this season.More >>
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.More >>
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
College basketball is down to seven unbeatens. The Rick Pitino coaching tree is outperforming the Coach K coaching tree. Beware Bobby Hurley. Time for the Monday Muse.More >>
College basketball is down to seven unbeatens. The Rick Pitino coaching tree is outperforming the Coach K coaching tree. Beware Bobby Hurley. Time for the Monday Muse.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
David Padgett was disappointed in his team's first loss of the season, but said he was encouraged by his team's effort and intensity in a 66-57 defeat at Purdue.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Adidas has requested the federal court to dismiss or delay the lawsuit and order to the two parties to arbitration.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
Former Louisville coach Rick Pitino says he's "living vicariously" through his son Richard, head coach at Minnesota, as he adjusts to life since being fired at Louisville.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
By releasing Brian Bowen to transfer now, the University of Louisville gives the player a chance to gain eligibility to play college basketball immediately.More >>
Newly released documents show how the University of Louisville is fighting back against penalties imposed on it by the NCAA's Committee of Infractions.More >>
Newly released documents show how the University of Louisville is fighting back against penalties imposed on it by the NCAA's Committee of Infractions.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>
The University of Louisville has refunded the donations and ticket costs for 315 season tickets (controlled by 126 individuals and businesses), but potentially lower ticket sales for college hoops around the city may be more complicated than that.More >>