Celebrate the holidays with the Brown-Forman Nutcracker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Louisville Ballet presents the annual family tradition, The Brown-Forman Nutcracker.

This production celebrates the magic and beauty of the season by taking audiences on a beautiful journey through the world of the Sugar Plum Fairy, all with distinct Louisville touches. The Louisville Orchestra performs live for all performances.

The Brown-Forman Nutcracker is at The Kentucky Center's Whitney Hall:

-Thursday, December 14, 2017: 7:30 p.m.

-Friday, December 15, 2017: 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday, December 16, 2017: 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

-Sunday, December 17, 2017: 1:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

-Thursday, December 21, 2017: 7:30 p.m.

-Friday, December 22, 2017: 7:30 p.m.

-Saturday, December 23, 2017: 1:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $35.

