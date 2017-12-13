Chairman of JCPS board says he will not seek another year as board chair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chairman of the JCPS school board has announced he will not seek another year as board chair.

Chris Brady announced his decision at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Brady did not say why he's choosing not to seek another year as board chair. He says a new chair will be selected in the new year.

He was elected as the chairman of the JCPS board earlier this year.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.