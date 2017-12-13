Chairman of JCPS school board abruptly resigns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The chairman of the JCPS school board has abruptly stepped down from his position.

Chris Brady announced his decision at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

Brady did not say why he's stepping down, but says a new chair will be selected in the new year.

He was elected as the chairman of the JCPS board earlier this year.

