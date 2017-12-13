Dr. Phil to feature update on unsolved murders of Delphi, Indiana teens

Dr. Phil to feature update on unsolved murders of Delphi, Indian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk show host Dr. Phil is hoping to help catch an Indiana killer, 10 months after two teens were murdered.

Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, were reported missing on Feb. 13 after being dropped off on a hiking trail in Delphi, Indiana. Their bodies were found the next day, but no one has been arrested.

Authorities have released a grainy cell phone image -- taken by Liberty -- of the main suspect in the case. They also released recorded audio of three words -- "down the hill" -- spoken by the suspect.

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

Dr. Phil sat down with the teens' loved ones and law enforcement officers to learn more about the case.

"Girls Gone - The Search for a Killer" airs this afternoon (Wednesday at 3 on WDRB - followed by WDRB News at 4.

