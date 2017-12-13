2 people dead, 3 others hurt after crash in Jefferson County, Indiana

Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.

Chairman of JCPS board says he will not seek another year as board chair

University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.

"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.

Campbellsburg woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband in back of the head as he slept

Police say the 79-year-old suspect was being stopped for a suspected DUI violation when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.

The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two people are dead and three others are hurt after a two-vehicle head-on crash that happened near Lexington, Indiana.

Indiana State Police say it happened Tuesday night on State Road 256 in Jefferson County, Indiana. According to a news release, ISP responded to the crash around 9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a black 1997 Ford Mustang driven by 34-year-old Joshua Hendrix of North Vernon, Indiana was traveling east on State Road 256 near County Road 1000 West. Police say the vehicle crossed the center double yellow line in the road in an effort to pass another vehicle. As a result, the vehicle went into the path of a black 2010 Chevrolet Impala, according to police. The vehicles then collided, according to investigators.

Authorities say Hendrix's car went off the south side of the road, where it came to a rest before catching fire. Police say Joshua Hendrix and 27-year-old Amanda Hendrix, who was a passenger in the vehicle's front seat, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and was flown to U of L Hospital for treatment.

A backseat passenger in the second vehicle was flown to U of L Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police. Authorities say a passenger who was in that car's front seat was taken to King's Daughter Hospital in Madison, Indiana to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It's not known if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

