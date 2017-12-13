Find the Soul of Christmas at The Spectrum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rush Trowel & Faith Works Studios' presents a spectacular holiday celebration with "The Soul Of Christmas" Motown Christmas 2017.

The Soul Of Christmas is Faith Works Studios' latest original show, featuring classic holiday songs. The cast of singers and dancers will be accompanied by an all-live 11-piece Christmas band.

The whole family is invited.

Motown Christmas 2017: The Soul of Christmas

The Spectrum, Old Male High School, 911 S. Brook St.

Performances:

Friday, December 15th 8pm

Saturday, December 16th 8pm

Sunday, December 17th 4pm

Tickets cost between $10 and $30.

