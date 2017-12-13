Elizabethtown suspect arrested after allegedly biting part of man's face off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he bit part of the face off another man during a scuffle.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Tuesday, just before 1 a.m., on Westport Road, near St. John Road, in Elizabethtown.

Police say they were called to a home at that location after someone reported a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found two men -- 32-year-old Stefan Batts and the victim -- both with bloody faces.

According to the arrest report, the victim had a cut on his hand and "a large chunk of flesh" missing from the left side of his face -- so much so that his cheek bone was exposed. He was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital, and later to University Hospital for treatment.

Police say Batts was missing a front tooth.

According to the arrest report, Batts told police that the victim and his wife showed up at his doorstep and wanted to come inside. Instead, Batts said he pushed the victim away. He also said the victim punched him in the mouth and knocked out his tooth.

The victim allegedly told police that he saw Batts stumbling around drunk outside, when he tried to walk him back into his house. When they got to the front porch, the victim says Batts began to attack the victim, biting him in the face -- and the victim responded by punching him in self-defense.

Batts was arrested and charged with second-degree assault. He is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

