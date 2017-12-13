Residents say new liquor stores aren't welcome in Smoketown neighborhood

The owners of A-Z Liquors may submit a new proposal to open a neighborhood market at the corner of Hancock and Gray.

Smoketown residents plan to protest the opening of an East Coast Liquors in the neighborhood.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Smoketown residents are ramping up their efforts to block the opening of two liquor stores in the neighborhood.

A group calling itself Smoketown Voice is hosting a news conference Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the corner of Hancock and Broadway to voice concerns after business owners proposed two opening liquor stores -- an East Coast Liquors on Broadway and an A-Z Liquors on Gray Street.

Louisville Metro Government has already denied licenses for the stores, but they're appealing to a state board.

A hearing had been set for Monday with the owners of A-Z Liquors at the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control in Frankfort but it was rescheduled for Feb. 23. 2018 to allow the business owners and local government officials to explore options for opening a neighborhood market.

According to a new release fro Smoketown Voice, the owners of East Coast Liquors still plan to open a liquor store, and a hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017 at 1 p.m. in Frankfort.

Members of Smoketown Voice say they the liquor stores would contribute to crime and go against positive change in the neighborhood. They plan to attend Thursday's hearing in Frankfort to voice their concerns.

A news release says the group is "prepared to take any and all actions necessary to prevent the establishment of new liquor stores in or bordering our community."

