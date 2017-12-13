University of Kentucky trustees approve plan to demolish Kirwan- - WDRB 41 Louisville News

University of Kentucky trustees approve plan to demolish Kirwan-Blanding dorms

Posted: Updated:
The Kirwan-Blanding complex, which includes two 23-story towers, eight low-rise buildings and a dining hall, sits on nearly 13 acres  on UK's central campus. The Kirwan-Blanding complex, which includes two 23-story towers, eight low-rise buildings and a dining hall, sits on nearly 13 acres  on UK's central campus.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The days are numbered for a housing complex towering over the University of Kentucky.

UK trustees approved a plan Tuesday to begin moving toward demolition of the Kirwan-Blanding complex on the Lexington campus. 

University officials say the demolition price tag is estimated at $15 million, compared to an estimated $126 million to renovate the 50-year-old complex.

The complex - which includes two 23-story towers, eight low-rise buildings and a dining hall - sits on nearly 13 acres  on UK's central campus.

In the past five years, UK has constructed nearly 7,000 new residence hall beds as well as modern dining facilities.

Along with the demolition, UK officials say about $5 million to $6 million will be spent to create green space in the area where the towers now stand.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.