Father says Craigslist ad offering baby for sale was 'joke' but neighbors not amused

Posted: Updated:
Chris Small said he posted an ad listing his baby for sale as a joke. Chris Small said he posted an ad listing his baby for sale as a joke.
This Craigslist ad was taken down after neighbors complained about it. The baby's father says the ad was a joke. This Craigslist ad was taken down after neighbors complained about it. The baby's father says the ad was a joke.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sleeping baby listed for sale for $2,500 on Craigslist has caused an uproar, even though the baby's father says he posted the ad as a joke.

The ad, posted from Colorado, read: "Healthy white baby for sale cheap. Works fine but leaks out of his eyes occasionally."

Neighbors say it's no laughing matter.

"You don't do that to babies," said Andrea Edward. "You don't do that to anybody, period. My first reaction -- I would have called the cops.

The boy's father, Chris Small, said he meant no harm and explained his reasoning behind the post. 

"My baby was crying this morning, and I was joking with my girlfriend, so I thought it would be funny to post it on Craigslist and send a picture of 'This kid's crying too much, I'm going to sell the baby,'" Small said. 

"I apologize for any public outcry. He's definitely mine. He's not for sale. I'm keeping him. I love him."

The Craigslist ad has since been deleted.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

