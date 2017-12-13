RAW VIDEO | U of L's Padgett previews upcoming game with Memphis - WDRB 41 Louisville News

RAW VIDEO | U of L's Padgett previews upcoming game with Memphis

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville interim men's basketball coach David Padgett held a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about the Cards' upcoming game against Memphis.

Louisville plays its first neutral site game of the season against the Memphis Tigers at noon Saturday in the showcase game of the Houzz Gotham Classic at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Padgett says the team is anxious to get out there and get to work against a good Memphis team. 

"They seem to get better each time out, and like every other game they're presenting a new set of challenges for us."

Padgett says the team is also looking forward to experiencing New York City during the holiday season. 

Click here or on the video player at the top of this story to watch the news conference in its entirety. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.
 

