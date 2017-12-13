LMPD respond to fatal crash in Park Hill neighborhood - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD respond to fatal crash in Park Hill neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A MetroSafe supervisor says Louisville Metro Police responded to a fatal crash at South 7th and West Hill Streets.

One person died after a van was hit by a dump truck, according to police.

Police say a Louisville Water Company truck swerved into the left lane on 7th Street when the driver saw an LMPD cruiser coming with lights and siren on. The van was traveling in the same direction, and police say the vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the water truck.

The van was then hit by the dump truck. A passenger in the van died.

Authorities say a call about the crash was received Wednesday at 1:25 p.m.

There's no word on what caused the crash. Officials have not identified the victim.

