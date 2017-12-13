Jeffersonville adds six new police officers

The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >>
The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.More >>
Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.More >>
Police say the 79-year-old suspect was being stopped for a suspected DUI violation when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.More >>
Police say the 79-year-old suspect was being stopped for a suspected DUI violation when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.More >>
Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.More >>
Chris Brady announced his decision at Tuesday night's school board meeting.More >>
Chris Brady announced his decision at Tuesday night's school board meeting.More >>
Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.More >>
Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.More >>