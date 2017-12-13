Jeffersonville adds six new police officers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersonville adds six new police officers

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are now more police officers patrolling the streets in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

Six new officers were sworn in at City Hall Wednesday morning. The new officers say they're ready to accept the danger of the job to keep the community safe.

"This job can go from 0 to 100 in the blink of an eye, literally," said Levi James, one of the newly sworn-in officers. "I have strong family support, but everyone is in touch with the reality of the dangers, from time to time, of the job."

James's girlfriend, Kelsey Lakins, says she knows the dangers officers face. 

"It makes you count your blessings when they come home safe," Lakins said. "That's the most important thing: we want them to come home to us. Their job is very dangerous, but we're glad they're out there protecting our streets and protecting our families."

Jeffersonville now has 85 police officers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.