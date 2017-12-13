POLICE: Boyle County, Ky. man charged with 20 counts of child po - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Boyle County, Ky. man charged with 20 counts of child porn possession

Posted: Updated:
Leonard Riley (Image Source: Boyle County Detention Center) Leonard Riley (Image Source: Boyle County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Boyle County man is under arrest on several counts of child porn possession.

According to a news release, 42-year-old Leonard Riley was arrested Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. on charges "related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor."

Police say Riley was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Authorities say KSP's Electronic Crime branch started an investigation after Riley was allegedly found in possession of child porn images online.

Investigators say officers searched a home in Danville, Kentucky on Tuesday. Equipment believed to have been used in the alleged crime was confiscated and taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab to be examined.

Riley is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Police say each charge is a Class-D felony and can be punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is being held at the Boyle County Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.