POLICE: Boyle County, Ky. man charged with 20 counts of child porn possession

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say a Boyle County man is under arrest on several counts of child porn possession.

According to a news release, 42-year-old Leonard Riley was arrested Tuesday around 5:45 p.m. on charges "related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor."

Police say Riley was arrested following an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Authorities say KSP's Electronic Crime branch started an investigation after Riley was allegedly found in possession of child porn images online.

Investigators say officers searched a home in Danville, Kentucky on Tuesday. Equipment believed to have been used in the alleged crime was confiscated and taken to the Kentucky State Police forensic lab to be examined.

Riley is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Police say each charge is a Class-D felony and can be punishable by one to five years in prison.

He is being held at the Boyle County Detention Center.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

