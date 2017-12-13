Police say stolen vehicle is thread that ties 3 Louisville shooting incidents together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they are investigating three separate incidents that occurred on Tuesday in which a total of six people were shot -- and at least one person was shot at -- and police say there's one element that ties them all together: a stolen car.

Lt. Emily McKinley, head of the LMPD Homicide Unit, took reporters step-by-step through a timeline of the three events that began just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

"I believe that they are all connected based on that the car was used -- so we can connect those shootings through that vehicle," Lt. McKinley said. "Now, were the same group of people in that car during the shooting on 32nd Street, and the shooting on 17th Street? Were the same combinations of people in that car? Were the same shooters in the car? I don't know at this time, and those are things that we're trying to determine."

3:45 p.m. - The first incident

According to arrest reports, it started at 3:45 p.m. on St. Louis Avenue, near South 22nd Street. Police say a 15-year-old was riding his bike back from the store, when 18-year-old Marcus Greene Jr. and an accomplice, 18-year-old Dae'Vaughn Sullivan, drove by in a black SUV. The teen allegedly saw Sullivan driving, and Greene riding in the back, holding a rifle.

According to the arrest reports, Sullivan pointed at him and the teen pulled over into the sidewalk "because he felt like something wasn't right." At that point, Greene allegedly began firing at him.

"They did not hit him, so this was investigated as a wanton endangerment incident," explained Lt. McKinley Wednesday afternoon. "There was no shooting victim at that incident. It's just – he was shot at."

Approximately 4:45 p.m. - The second incident

McKinley said there was a second incident that involved actual shooting victims that occurred roughly an hour later. This incident took place on South 32nd Street, near West Kentucky Street. McKinley said two people -- a 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old male -- were shot at that location.

McKinley said police have made no arrests in that shooting.

5:45 p.m. - The third and final incident

The final shooting took place at 5:45 p.m. on South 17th Street, near the intersection of St. Catherine Street and Dixie Highway. According to McKinley, four individuals were shot. Those individuals included two 17-year-old males, a 19-year-old male and a 20-year-old male.

Aftermath

"So at that time, the Homicide Unit became involved because the Homicide Unit investigates all shootings," McKinley said. "So during interviews with witnesses and the victims, and in talking to the victim and the officers that worked the wanton endangerment incident, we thought the maybe three incidents could be connected, based on vehicle descriptions that were provided by the victims, witnesses, and also video surveillance from the area of all three of those incidents."

McKinley said police were able to get the license plate for the vehicle that appeared in all three of those incidents -- and determine that the vehicle had been stolen. Officers were told to be on the lookout for that vehicle, and it was eventually found in LMPD's Fourth Division on Roselane Street, near Shelby Park.

"After that vehicle was located, we were able to make contact with some individuals who were around that vehicle, who we thought could have been in that vehicle, and we were able to conduct several interviews last night here at our office," McKinley said. "Through those interviews, we were able to make some arrests."

The people who have been arrested so far include Mekell Williams Jr., who is charged with receipt of stolen property. Police say he had possession of the stolen vehicle that they believe was used in the three incidents.

Sullivan and Greene are charged with first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the shooting incident. Additionally, Greene is charged with four counts of first-degree assault and one count of receipt of stolen property in connection with the third shooting incident. Police say he was identified as the person who shot the four victims at that location.

Police say they are still investigating, and have yet to make any arrests in the second shooting incident. Anyone with any information is asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

