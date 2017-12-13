U of L officials leave Atlanta 'pleased with our presentation' to NCAA Committee on Infractions

The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville made a last-ditch effort Wednesday to save its 2013 national basketball championship.

University leaders and lawyers were in Atlanta arguing against the penalties handed down after the Katina Powell sex scandal. Powell provided strippers and escorts who had sex with players and recruits

U of L said those sanctions student-athletes who were not involved. It's appealing the NCAA’s instruction to vacate the 2013 NCAA Championship, which would be the first-ever vacated in NCAA Division I men’s basketball, and the 2012 Final Four appearance. It also is appealing the financial penalties associated with those vacated NCAA accomplishments, an amount of money that could run into the millions of dollars.It's the school's final appeal to NCAA.

Interim Athletics Director Vince Tyra told WDRB News on Wednesday afternoon they were "well prepared and pleased with our presentation."

"Unfortunately, you leave without a real indication of their decision," Tyra said. "(It was) a very structured process, as you would probably expect.

Former U of L head coach Rick Pitino is appealing a five-game NCAA suspension on his own. Former director of basketball operations Andre McGee, whom the NCAA found to have orchestrated the violations, has been found guilty of major violations and did not appeal. Neither is expected to be a part of Wednesday's proceedings.

A decision isn't expected from the NCAA until at least January.

