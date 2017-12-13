Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Progress of U of L, UK and IU ba - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sports Page Live Chat Replay -- Progress of U of L, UK and IU basketball teams, Final look at Jackson's Heisman trip, U of L's NCAA appeal

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This week's Sports Page Live Chat is all wrapped up.

There was lots of ground to in this week's chat and Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford were there to lead the way.

Here's some of what came up in today's chat:

- Assessing the progress of the U of L, UK and IU basketball teams

- One final look back at Lamar Jackson's Heisman trip

- U of L's appeal of its NCAA infractions penalties

See the full replay right now.

Always know you can share your thoughts by way of your questions and comments when the chat happens live on Wednesday morning starting at 10:30! 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.