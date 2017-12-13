Friends and family say Shepherdsville business owner is wrongly accused in drug raid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Five people were arrested in a federal drug raid at a Glen's Auto Clinic in Shepherdsville on Monday.

Among the five arrested was the business's owner, Glen Fleming, who's also a member of the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board, as well as Elvin Mustic, Mohammad Mohammad and Kenneth Ricks from Louisville and Todd Burnett Decker-Junior from Vine Grove.

Investigators said they found a large glass jar with about a pound of marijuana. Sources tell WDRB News this is part of a larger investigation, and the five suspects are charged with trafficking in marijuana, yet none of them claim they knew where the marijuana came from.

"Glen didn't know it was there," said Ray Abell, a friend of Fleming. "It was found in a jar in a back room. He was surprised. He had no clue.

"Glen was only over there cleaning out his office. I've known Glen for better than 30 years. Glen has never smoked a joint in his life."

Family members said Fleming was selling his business to two of the men who are now arrested and was supposed to close on the deal on Friday. They said the arrest warrant was for Mohammad and that Fleming was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He's sick," Abell said. "I mean, it's going to break the guy trying to fight it."

Bullitt County Judge Executive Melanie Roberts issued a statement about Fleming on Wednesday:

"We are disappointed in the events that have transpired concerning Mr. Glen Fleming. Should he be found guilty of the charges, appropriate action will be taken at that time concerning his appointment to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Merit Board."

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office said it was called to assist on Monday, adding that it won't release any more information so as not to hurt the ongoing investigation.

Abell called Fleming a "fine outstanding citizen of Bullitt County."

"(He) didn't know much about the other guys," Abell added. "He had just sold his property on a contract for deed. They had good references."

The Bullitt County Judge Executive's Office says Fleming was appointed to the Merit Board by Fiscal Court. His term expires on June 30, 2018.

"It makes you sick that it can happen to an innocent person in the wrong place at the wrong time," Abell said.

