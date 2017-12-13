Wrong again: RiverLink sends 8,000 drivers faulty toll bills

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
Police say the 79-year-old suspect was being stopped for a suspected DUI violation when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.More >>
University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.More >>
The November error comes a month after more than 5,000 drivers received invoices including late fees that weren't owed.More >>
The number of grievances climbed this fall. The 15 in Kentucky in October, for instance, were the most of any month since tolling began late last year, while the 11 in Indiana were the highest since June.More >>
Kentucky and Indiana still aim to forbid drivers with unpaid tolls from renewing their registrations, but an October deadline came and went.More >>
The October 26 audit, obtained by WDRB News through a public records request, provides an early accounting of how much money Kentucky and Indiana risk losing due to flaws in the cashless bridge toll network that began late last year.More >>
More than one month after tentatively accepting bids for three properties bought as part of the Ohio River Bridges Project, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has yet to submit the offers for final approvalMore >>
The sluggish growth has increased the pressure on RiverLink, a consortium of consultants and advisers overseen by Kentucky and Indiana state governments, to recoup outstanding tolls by mail.More >>
A study ordered by the Indiana General Assembly concluded last week that a statewide toll system could yield tens of billions of dollars for road projects in the coming decades, helping offsetting a projected drop in fuel tax revenue.More >>
A new state-commissioned report evaluated tolls of 4 cents and 63 cents per mile on Indiana’s six interstate highwaysMore >>
