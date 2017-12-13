'Dr. Phil Show' shines spotlight on the search for killer of 2 Delphi, Indiana teens

University of Louisville officials will appear before the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee Wednesday in Atlanta in an effort to get the penalties issued in the men's basketball prostitutes-for-recruits scandal overturned. A look at the arguments they are expected to make.

Police say the 79-year-old suspect was being stopped for a suspected DUI violation when he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.

Campbellsburg woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband in back of the head as he slept

The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

DELPHI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Ten months after two Delphi, Indiana teens disappeared, the search continues for their killer.

Dr. Phil McGraw focused his "Dr. Phil Show" on Wednesday on the murders of Liberty "Libby" German and Abby Williams. The best friends were killed February 13, 2017.

Libby's grandfather, Mike Patty, retraced the path the girls took that afternoon. "We're on the high bridge where girls came out to take pics that afternoon and the person whose responsible for this caught them isolated on the bridge and did what he did - murdered our girls." he said.

A photo of 13-year-old Abby turned out to be last picture of her alive. It was taken by her best friend, 14-year-old Libby. The girls went out for a hike on a popular trail near Delphi Indiana on that February day. The picture was taken at 2:07 p.m. It was just an hour later that relatives trying to pick them up were unable to reach them. Their bodies were found the next day.

The best friends who died together, but left behind two important clues. The first is a grainy image from Libby's phone of the man police believe is the killer. The second clue is chilling audio recorded on a cell phone that said "down the hill down. The hill. Down the hill."

To hear a recorded loop of the audio of the suspect, CLICK HERE.

Police created this sketch of the killer with the help of someone in Delphi they say saw the man face to face. Now they're looking for someone else they think can identify him.

Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter said, "I believe I could ID a family member based on the way they're standing, the way his hands are in his pockets, the untucked shirt the gait. That's who we're looking for."

But after 26,000 tips and counting the two families still grieving and searching.

Back at home the families show Dr. Phil's cameras how the girls left their rooms. Libby's grandmother Becky Patty said, "this room will stay this way for as long as we're here probably. Because this is Abby's room, and it always will be."

It's the same at Abby's home. Anna Williams said, "her bedroom is right next to mine, and I think about the fact that she's not right behind that door. Seeing these pictures and telling our story again, it hurts just as bad as the day it happened."

Mike Patty revealed that, "every morning I wake up and walk down hallway and picture of Libby and I say good morning and that gives me motivation to stay on task and go out and catch this guy."

If you have any information even if you feel it's insignificant, police urge you to call the tip line at 844-459-5786.

