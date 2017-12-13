Families welcome Ft. Knox soldiers home just in time for Christmas

An LMPD officer shot an alleged robber in the leg Wednesday night outside a Family Dollar in west Louisville.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says there is 'no place in Frankfort' for Rep. Dan Johnson

The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”

U of L sues Rick Pitino, asking him to pay money university could lose from vacated NCAA tournament wins

The alleged victim claimed that Johnson approached her in a church basement, kissed her and fondled her under her clothes.

Republican and Democratic leadership call on state Rep. Dan Johnson to resign after molestation allegation

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson addressed allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl Tuesday morning, saying that a report that he did so had "absolutely no merit."

Republican Dan Johnson says the posts are not meant to be offensive.

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

FT. KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vanessa, Isabelle and Carlos Hennemann are counting down to a reunion six months in the making

"I'll give him a really big hug and tell him I'm happy he's here and I love him," Vanessa said.

Her husband, Lt. Colonel Carl Hennemann, has been stationed in Kuwait with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in the U.S. Army.

Entering dangerous parts of Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria to back up his fellow Americans is part of the mission.

Every day his loved ones hear from him is a day they feel grateful. It also made his homecoming Wednesday and the celebration surrounding it at Ft. Knox even more special

The reunion was heartwarming. The Hennemann family was back together again in Kentucky, getting reacquainted with each other.

"They grew. I'm a short guy, but they're getting taller," Hennemann said about his kids. "I guess I didn't expect that."

Carl, Vanessa, Isabelle and Carlos all know how special this Christmas will be, because they've experienced too many holidays apart.

"These times when you're separated gives you time to reflect and enjoy it that much more instead of taking it for granted," Carl said.

