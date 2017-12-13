Families welcome Ft. Knox soldiers home just in time for Christm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Families welcome Ft. Knox soldiers home just in time for Christmas

Posted: Updated:

FT. KNOX, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vanessa, Isabelle and Carlos Hennemann are counting down to a reunion six months in the making

"I'll give him a really big hug and tell him I'm happy he's here and I love him," Vanessa said.

Her husband, Lt. Colonel Carl Hennemann, has been stationed in Kuwait with the 1st Theater Sustainment Command in the U.S. Army.
Entering dangerous parts of Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria to back up his fellow Americans is part of the mission. 

Every day his loved ones hear from him is a day they feel grateful. It also made his homecoming Wednesday and the celebration surrounding it at Ft. Knox even more special

The reunion was heartwarming. The Hennemann family was back together again in Kentucky, getting reacquainted with each other.

"They grew. I'm a short guy, but they're getting taller," Hennemann said about his kids. "I guess I didn't expect that." 

Carl, Vanessa, Isabelle and Carlos all know how special this Christmas will be, because they've experienced too many holidays apart.

"These times when you're separated gives you time to reflect and enjoy it that much more instead of taking it for granted," Carl said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.