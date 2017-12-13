Intervention program aimed at helping victims of violence find peace before they even leave U of L Hospital

An LMPD officer shot an alleged robber in the leg Wednesday night outside a Family Dollar in west Louisville.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear says there is 'no place in Frankfort' for Rep. Dan Johnson

The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”

U of L sues Rick Pitino, asking him to pay money university could lose from vacated NCAA tournament wins

The alleged victim claimed that Johnson approached her in a church basement, kissed her and fondled her under her clothes.

Republican and Democratic leadership call on state Rep. Dan Johnson to resign after molestation allegation

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson addressed allegations that he molested a 17-year-old girl Tuesday morning, saying that a report that he did so had "absolutely no merit."

Republican Dan Johnson says the posts are not meant to be offensive.

Kentucky State Rep. Dan Johnson, who was under investigation for alleged sexual molestation, has committed suicide, according to Bullitt Couny Sheriff Donnie Tinnell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In August, Tracy Browning almost lost her life.

A shot fired through a window in her door hit Browning in the head.

"I did not realize I was shot until my friend told me that I had a hole on the left side of my head," she said.

Browning said the man who pulled the trigger was an ex-boyfriend.

"I am angry that I didn't do anything to him to deserve for him to do that to me," she said, adding that he was put on work release the day before Thanksgiving.

Browning's anger is common and even understandable. And that led to the creation of Pivot to Peace, a hospital-linked violence intervention program created to help victims keep the peace.

"You're going in there as a concerned citizen, as a friend or as a brother, just checking on them," said K.J. Fields, a Community Health Advocate with University of Louisville Hospital.

Members of the Pivot to Peace Network are often first to respond to U of L Hospital after shootings and stabbings. The goal is to stop the cycle of violence.

"A lot of time, a retaliation is plotted actually in the hospital, at the bedside, outside in the hallway," Fields said.

Violent crime continues to be a problem in Metro Louisville, but after a year, members believe the program is making a difference.

"I can say with absolute certainty that our numbers that people like to count ... would be way higher if not for programs like this," Dr. Eddie Woods said.

