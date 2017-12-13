LMPD officer shoots alleged armed robber outside west Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer shoots alleged armed robber outside west Louisville Family Dollar

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An LMPD officer shot an alleged armed robber in the leg Wednesday night outside a Family Dollar in west Louisville.

Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened outside the store at Broadway and 13th Street. A man allegedly tried to rob the Family Dollar, and when officers responded, the suspect ran out of the back of the building with a hand gun.

Mitchell said despite officers' orders, the suspect refused to lower his gun. He was then shot in the leg.

The man was taken to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured.

