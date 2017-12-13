LEWIS | Padgett trying to keep recruits coming to U of L while NCAA cloud looms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – University of Louisville interim head basketball coach David Padgett says he’s trying to focus on Saturday’s game with Memphis at Madison Square Garden, but there’s little doubt that the impending ruling on the NCAA investigation and subsequent appeal is on his mind. It has to be constantly when he’s trying to bring in players.

“Right now the biggest hurdle we have to clear from a recruiting standpoint is who is going to be the head coach moving forward after this season?” Padgett said.

His contract as interim head coach ends in September of 2018. His recruiting pitch to players is trying to sell the brand of Louisville as a program, not who is coaching the team. Padgett knows that can be a difficult sell.

“You can’t just say ‘don’t worry about who the coach is going to be. We want you here,’” Padgett said. “It’s a matter of us maintaining or building relationships, getting out and evaluating kids…Hypothetically speaking, what if all of the sudden I become the head coach? Well, you don’t want to just get into scramble mode and say ‘oh wow, now we have to start recruiting.’”

Louisville officials met with the NCAA in Atlanta Wednesday in hopes of making a final successful appeal to the investigative committee. The school is making an effort to keep the 2013 NCAA Championship banner hanging in the KFC Yum! Center.

Padgett, who played at Louisville from 2005 through 2008 and was on the staff the year after that title, says while he wasn’t a part of the championship team, he wants to keep that banner up for the fans.

“You never want to see a banner get taken away. That just isn’t good for anybody. Obviously we hope we can keep the banner up. It’s a decision that is entirely out of our control,” Padgett said.

The NCAA is expected to hand down its final ruling stemming from the Katina Powell sex scandal in early 2018.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.