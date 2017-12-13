Southeast Christian Church invites entire community to come toge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southeast Christian Church invites entire community to come together for special Christmas event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Southeast Christian Church is doing Christmas big this year.

The church is hosting its "Celebrate Christmas Together" event for the entire community, even if you aren't a church member. The event includes an arcade, indoor snowball fight and indoor skating rink, along with a Christmas program and live nativity scene with real animals. 

"Christmas is a time for families to come together," said Tim Hester, Executive Pastor at Southeast Christian Church. "And in the hustle and bustle of society and all the pressure and all the things that happen to people that make them filled with angst and nerves, we wanted to provide a fun environment."

The Christmas event is also happening from 5-9 p.m. Thursday and from 5-10 p.m. Friday.

