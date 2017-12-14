2 dead, 1 hurt after triple shooting in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD says two of three people shot Wednesday night have died at the hospital.

Officers were called to the 9900 block of Shirewick Way about 11:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found three Hispanic males who had been shot.

All three were taken to University Hospital. Two of the victims died, and the third is in stable condition.

LMPD has no suspects. The names of the victims have not been released.

The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

