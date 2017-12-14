Kentucky Science Center keeps the learning going over Winter Break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- School's out during winter break but the learning doesn't have to stop.

Kentucky Science Center is offering "School's Out Science Camp" during the hiatus.

December 18th through the 22nd & December 26th through the 29th, kindergarten through 10th grade students can drop in.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently joined some of the Kentucky Science Center educators for some science fun.

Kids will get a chance to explore many different science interests.

The day camps will be offered weekdays from 8am to 5pm.

Click here to get connected with the Kentucky Science Center camps.



