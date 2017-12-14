Man strips naked, runs from accident scene near airport in Virgi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man strips naked, runs from accident scene near airport in Virginia

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - Fairfax County police say a man stripped off his clothes and jumped on a passing vehicle after a road accident near Washington Dulles International Airport.

A statement from the Fairfax County Police Department says the bizarre incident occurred Tuesday afternoon and caused "major traffic delays" during rush hour around the major international airport.

A man working in an office building next to Route 28 recorded video of the incident. Police say the man had just caused a crash involving three vehicles. Witnesses say they saw him jump onto the back of one of the trucks involved in the crash, take off his clothes and throw things.

Officers say he later assaulted a driver while he was still naked.

The man, who was not immediately identified, is facing multiple charges.

Officials say the naked suspect was found on Dulles airport property after fleeing the accident scene. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. 

No one else was injured.

