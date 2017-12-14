El Taco Luchador planning a third location in Jeffersontown in spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's hottest new restaurants is opening its third location.

Plans are in the works to open an El Taco Luchador in Jeffersontown. Chef Fernando Martinez’s Olé Restaurant Group hopes to open the restaurant in spring of 2018 in the Stonybrook Village Center located on Taylorsville Road. Plans for a fourth location in downtown Louisville could happen later in 2018.

The original El Taco Luchador opened in 2013 on Baxter Avenue. The second location opened in July 2017 on Meridian Avenue in St. Matthews.

In a release, Chef Martinez says customers love the fresh, cooked-to-order counter service. He says they will add an open kitchen to the next location along with a larger area for outdoor and patio seating.



The restaurants are known for their brightly painted decore and colorful masks of walls adorned with colorful signature masks of “Luchadores,” the famed wrestler-entertainers of Mexico.



The Ole' restaurant group already has seven restaurants around Louisville including 2 Mussel and Burger Bars, the Red Barn Kitchen, Artesano Vino Tapas and Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana.

