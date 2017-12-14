El Taco Luchador planning a third location in Jeffersontown in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

El Taco Luchador planning a third location in Jeffersontown in spring

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's hottest new restaurants is opening its third location. 

Plans are in the works to open an El Taco Luchador in Jeffersontown. Chef Fernando Martinez’s Olé Restaurant Group hopes to open the restaurant in spring of 2018 in the Stonybrook Village Center located on Taylorsville Road. Plans for a fourth location in downtown Louisville could happen later in 2018. 

The original El Taco Luchador opened  in 2013 on  Baxter Avenue.  The second location opened in July 2017 on Meridian Avenue in St. Matthews. 

In a release, Chef Martinez says customers love the fresh, cooked-to-order counter service. He says they will add an open kitchen to the next location along with a larger area for outdoor and patio seating. 
 
The  restaurants are known for their brightly painted decore and colorful masks of  walls adorned with colorful signature masks of “Luchadores,” the famed wrestler-entertainers of Mexico. 
 
The Ole' restaurant group already has seven restaurants around Louisville including 2 Mussel and Burger Bars, the Red Barn Kitchen, Artesano Vino Tapas and Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.