Coroner: Ford employee at Kentucky Truck Plant died from blunt f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner: Ford employee at Kentucky Truck Plant died from blunt force trauma

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's office has released the official cause of death for the worker that died at Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant last weekend.

According to the coroner's office, 41-year-old Ivan Bridgewater from Seymour, Indiana died from blunt force trauma. 

It happened early on Dec. 9 at the Ford Kentucky Truck Plant on Chamberlain Lane. The coroner says the exact cause of the trauma is still under investigation.

Police initially said Bridgewater suffered fatal injuries from an electrical shock.

His death has been ruled an accident.

