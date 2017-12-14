Louisville man accused of attacking Rafferty's waitress during robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he walked out of Rafferty's without paying his bill before attacking a waitress who was trying to stop him.

According to an arrest report, it happened Wednesday, just after 7 p.m., at the Rafferty's on Breckenridge Lane, near the interchange with I-264.

St. Matthews Police say 54-year-old Mark Alan Campbell ran up a $34.97 bill eating a filet steak, then walked out of the restaurant without paying.

When a waitress noticed what was happening, she ran out of the store and caught up with him, saying, "Please come back in and pay. I'm afraid I'll lose my job."

Police say Campbell initially agreed to go back inside and pay, but when he got to the door, he darted back to his car. According to the arrest report, the waitress beat him to his car and was trying to take his picture when he picked her up and threw her into another vehicle in an attempt to get away.

At that point, police say the waitress started yelling for help, and a man jumped in and ordered Campbell to go back into the restaurant. At that point, Campbell went back inside, and the man stayed with him until police arrived.

Police say Campbell had $104 in cash in his wallet, and when confronted about why he wouldn't pay his bill, responded only that, "times are tight."

Campbell was arrested and charged with robbery. He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.