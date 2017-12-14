Groups partnering to offer $20 credit toward Lyft, CityScoot through New Year's Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People who don't feel like driving home from holiday celebrations can take advantage of a $20 discount on the price of a Lyft or CityScoot ride.

It's part of a campaign to encourage people not to drive drunk.

A coalition of beverage alcohol industry groups led by the Kentucky Distillers’ Association is offering the discount beginning Friday, Dec. 15. The promotion runs through New Year's Day.

Ali Edelstein with the Kentucky Distillers Association explains how riders can receive the discount.

"Enter SAFERIDEKY17 -- that's SAFERIDEKY17 -- into the Lyft or Cityscoot app. They will receive $20 off safe rides wherever those cervices are avilable while supplies last," Edelstein.

Lyft is offering riders that enter the code in its app $10 off a ride to a location and $10 off a ride home. Users who enter the code in the CityScoot app will receive $20 off a single service call.

The group, which includes the Kentucky Guild of Brewers, Wine and Spirits Wholesalers of Kentucky, and Smart Start Inc. has pledged $10,000 toward discounted rides.

Extra police officers will be on the road this holiday season as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.