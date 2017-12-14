3 suspects in series of shooting across Louisville appear in court

Marcus Greene, Jr., Dae'Vaughn Sullivan, and Mekell Williams are charged with wanton endangerment in connection with several shootings in Louisville Tuesday afternoon.

Correction: A previous version of this story identified Mekell Williams' mother as the one speaking. It was actually the mother of one of the victims.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mekell Williams, Marcus Greene Jr. and Dae'Vaughn Sullivan appeared in court Thursday morning, charged with wanton endangerment.

Police say they shot at a 15-year-old boy who was walking on Saint Louis Avenue near South 22nd Street Tuesday afternoon. An hour later, two men were shot near 32nd and West Kentucky Streets.

And an hour after that, four people were shot near the corner of 17th and Hale Avenue.

Police say a stolen SUV helped connect the shootings and led to the arrests.

