Mother of suspect charged in several Louisville shootings speaks on son's behalf in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of one of the men charged in connection with a series of shootings was in court Thursday morning to fight for her son.

Mekell Williams, Marcus Greene Jr. and Dae'Vaughn Sullivan are charged with wanton endangerment.

Police say they shot at a 15-year-old boy who was walking on Saint Louis Avenue near South 22nd Street Tuesday afternoon. An hour later, two men were shot near 32nd and West Kentucky Streets.

And an hour after that four people were shot near the corner of 17th and Hale Avenue.

Williams' mother spoke on his behalf during his arraignment.

"I'm asking that we take into consideration until we find out what all has went on. "We know he was there with them. Whether he had a gun in his hand, I wasn't there, I can't tell you."

Police say a stolen SUV helped connect the shootings and led to the arrests.

