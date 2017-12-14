Mother of suspect charged in several Louisville shootings speaks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother of suspect charged in several Louisville shootings speaks on son's behalf in court

Posted: Updated:
Mekell Williams during a court appearance on Dec. 14, 2017. Mekell Williams during a court appearance on Dec. 14, 2017.
Marcus Greene, Jr., Dae'Vaughn Sullivan, and Mekell Williams are charged with wanton endangerment in connection with several shootings in Louisville Tuesday afternoon. Marcus Greene, Jr., Dae'Vaughn Sullivan, and Mekell Williams are charged with wanton endangerment in connection with several shootings in Louisville Tuesday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The mother of one of the men charged in connection with a series of shootings was in court Thursday morning to fight for her son. 

Mekell Williams, Marcus Greene Jr. and Dae'Vaughn Sullivan are charged with wanton endangerment. 

Police say they shot at a 15-year-old boy who was walking on Saint Louis Avenue near South 22nd Street Tuesday afternoon. An hour later, two men were shot near 32nd and West Kentucky Streets.

And an hour after that  four people were shot near the corner of 17th and Hale Avenue.  

Williams' mother spoke on his behalf during his arraignment. 

"I'm asking that we take into consideration until we find out what all has went on. "We know he was there with them. Whether he had a gun in his hand, I wasn't there, I can't tell you."

Police say a stolen SUV helped connect the shootings and led to the arrests.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. all rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.