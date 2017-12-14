GoFundMe set up for 3-year-old who shot himself with father's gun

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 3-year-old Louisville boy has a long recovery ahead, after accidentally shooting himself and then being in a car accident on the way to the hospital.

Kaden Spencer has been at Norton Children's Hospital since Sunday, December 3. The boy's mother, Nashae Hadder, says her son was playing with his dad's gun at an apartment on Oleanda Avenue, when he shot himself in the chest.

The boy's dad was trying to rush him to the hospital, when he crashed the car at South 4th and West Hill Streets.

Hadder says Kaden suffered fractured ribs and had to get surgery on his lungs. She has a message for parents who keep guns in their home.

"Y'all just need to keep the guns away. It's not worth it. My son does not deserve this, he had his third birthday in here. It's alot going on out here, and we just need to like get it together and make things like this not happen," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Kaden's Christmas presents and medical expenses. If you can't afford to donate, the boy's mom asks for a prayer.

