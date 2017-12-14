WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: LMPD to update officer shooting of alleged - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE at 4 p.m.: LMPD to update officer shooting of alleged armed robber on Wednesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are ready to update an officer's shooting of an alleged armed robber on Wednesday. 

Chief Steve Conrad and his command staff will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. to talk about the shooting outside the Family Dollar on West Broadway near 13th Street in downtown Louisville. 

We will stream the news conference life. 

Click on the video player above to view the stream. 

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE TO WATCH STREAM]

The suspect was treated for a gunshot to the leg. No one else was injured.  

